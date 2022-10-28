Filed under: CC Podcast: Hope, Wake Forest and Scott’s D Pod back. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Oct 28, 2022, 1:11pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Hope, Wake Forest and Scott’s D Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We’re back to talk about the win over Pitt, Saturday’s huge game against Wake, Louisville Live and the start of basketball, and share some personal Halloween horror stories. Thanks to all who listen. More From Card Chronicle Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-Wake Forest: A complete timeline of America’s dumbest rivalry What To Watch For: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Opponent Breakdown: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Defense Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville reaches out to MAAC preseason POY Jose Perez Loading comments...
