Louisville reaches out to MAAC preseason POY Jose Perez

Very weird deal out of the MAAC on Tuesday, where former Louisville assistant Steve Masiello was abruptly fired at Manhattan.

No reason for the firing was given, and the only statement made by athletic director Marianne Reilly stated that “we determined that it was the right time to begin rebuilding from the top down.” Many would disagree with the “right time” statement considering the season starts in less than two weeks and the Jaspers were picked second in the preseason MAAC poll. This was set to be Masiello’s 12th season with the program.

Immediately following the news, several Manhattan players announced that they were entering the transfer portal, including MAAC preseason Player of the Year Jose Perez. To the surprise of no one, Perez was quickly contacted by a host of power conference programs.

One of the programs that has reached out to Perez in the 24 hours since this development has been Louisville.

Louisville's Nolan Smith among the latest to reach out to Manhattan transfer Jose Perez @showout_zayy15 https://t.co/SvFLWb6qAV — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 26, 2022

Perez is listed as a 6’5 forward, although he’s been used more as a guard throughout his college career. He led the MAAC in scoring last season when he averaged 18.9 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The list of potential suitors for Perez is lengthy, but hopefully U of L can find a way to stand out.