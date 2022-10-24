Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick

Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage.

The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.

Here’s the full ACC schedule for the first weekend of November:

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 5