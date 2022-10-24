Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick

Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage.
The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
Here’s the full ACC schedule for the first weekend of November:
Friday, Nov. 4
- Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 5
- North Carolina at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
- Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Syracuse at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
- Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
