Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Wake Forest by 5.5.

—The second-ranked Louisville volleyball team got off to a disastrous start in Sunday afternoon’s match at No. 8 Pitt. The Cards ultimately battled back and forced a 5th set before seeing their 37-match ACC winning streak snapped by the Panthers. U of L will look for some payback when they host Pitt on Nov. 18.

—Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections have Louisville taking on East Carolina in the Fenway Bowl. The Pirates smashed Central Florida on Saturday.

—Jeff Greer has four major takeaways from the Red-White Scrimmage.

Payne emphasis on passing, movement will eventually pay off This was an interesting portion from Payne’s opening post-scrimmage comments: “All I said was pass the ball to each other five times, get the ball in the lane and don’t shoot it. Pass it and then that person drives. Put the defense in rotations and we will get any shot we want. Going to the post after five or six passes, a couple of lane passes, get it to the post and split out. There’s no plays to that — it’s just action and offense. That is the concept I am trying to teach. The frustrating thing was that it took 25 minutes until we got to it. I want them to get it. We practice it every day.” When Louisville did pass and move the way Payne wanted, the offense flowed really well. There was a nice sequence between Ellis and JJ Traynor, who I thought looked very solid. Ellis tossed an entry to Traynor, Traynor moved his defender and kicked it back out to Ellis, who blew past his man and drove the lane, drawing Traynor’s man before finding the recently relocated Traynor in the corner for an open 3. Now, Traynor missed the shot, but it was a great look and a great combination of passing between them. There is a reason Payne wants his team to pass and move with consistency. Louisville is not a talented enough team to go isolation every possession or run everything through pick-and-roll. The Cards have to move off the ball and be willing passers. When they did that late in the scrimmage, they generated some really nice looks. I just wonder how they’ll do in games against teams like FSU or Kentucky, which overplay passing lanes and can really frustrate teams who want to move the ball more.

—Bill Connelly’s S&P ratings like Wake over Louisville by four points this weekend.

—I would love, love, love to see more of the emotion Scott Satterfield is showing at the very end of this video.

Also via @AlyssaKNewton: The Cardinals definitely had some fun celebrating this win before heading into the locker room. Watch Scott Satterfield and Josh Heird embrace for a bit too as Satterfield makes his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/dFGX3EwZ1T — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 23, 2022

—The Louisville women’s soccer team suffered a 4-0 setback at No. 10 Duke on Sunday.

—The Louisville defense’s game-sealing play against Pitt cracks the ACC Digital Network’s five best plays (video) from the weekend.

—The Knoxville News Sentinel is coming out firing this week.

Kentucky is nationally ranked. That doesn't make it a threat to Tennessee football | Adams https://t.co/dSv7MlLByu — Knox News (@knoxnews) October 23, 2022

—Charlotte fired its head coach over the weekend and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman says Louisville OC Lance Taylor could be on the 49ers shortlist to take over the gig.

—Yasir Abdullah may not never be the loudest person in the room, but on a night where the Cardinals needed it, his game spoke volumes.

—Did the return of Naked/Fat Louie turn around the Scott Satterfield era at U of L? Many people are saying yes.

—The CJ’s Brett Dawson serves up his primary takeaways from Friday’s Louisville Live event.

—The preseason AP All-America team for the upcoming men’s college hoops team is out.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic has some final thoughts on Louisville’s win over Pitt.

—Clemson fans do what!?

But the Vols’ field crew made it look seamless. It was a week-long effort. Seybold said he started on the grass on Saturday night, spraying fertilizer. On Sunday, his crew came back with the blowers to get it clean, then “aerified it, to get as much compaction off it as we could,” Seybold said. They covered the field — they’re called growth blankets in the business — on Monday, because the temperature didn’t get above 36 degrees Tuesday after a cold front moved in. They spent that Tuesday putting in the new goalposts they had painted the day before. On Wednesday, they sprayed more fertilizer, started painting the field and finished up the paint job Thursday. On Saturday, they kicked off at noon, checkerboards intact and a lush, green, glass-free field ready for a 65-24 win over the Skyhawks. Seybold is fine with a wild week, as long as it happens only every 25 years or so. He said seeing Clemson fans on the field after every game would get old really fast for him. “If we beat UT-Martin and they stormed the field, we’d be like, ‘Come on everybody, what are we doing? Let’s be smart,’” Seybold said. “I’ve been proud of our fans. Six years ago, we beat Florida for the first time in 10 years, then beat them again this year for the first time since then and they didn’t rush it either.”

—Bryan Brown is named one of On3’s top coordinators for week eight of the college football season.

—Cardiac Hill recaps Pitt’s Saturday night loss at Cardinal Stadium.

—Louisville City FC will open the USL Playoffs by hosting the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday night.

—Mike Brey forever.

Mike Brey on his offense this year: “I don’t give a shit what we run, as long as long as we share the ball and know what a good shot is.” pic.twitter.com/Fqo4UfbBqU — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) October 21, 2022

—ESPN has picked up the story of Jack Harlow’s Kentucky diss at Louisville Live.

—Louisville QB recruit Samaj Jones says there was a “beautiful atmosphere” at U of L over the weekend.

—In his first “outing” as a Louisville Cardinal, Kamari Lands was impressive.

—The buddy cop drama this city needs.

Nobody classier than Peyton Siva. Best of luck as he heads to Australia for another season! https://t.co/inPvaAcyjc — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) October 23, 2022

—Rick Bozich says whatever Scott Satterfield has done since saying he was going to be more involved with the defense seems to be working.

—Kenny Payne says it was an “emotional” weekend for him as Louisville’s head coach.

—The Pittsburgh Post Gazette has five takeaways from the Panthers’ loss to Louisville.

—Not a bad weekend to be a recruit on an official visit to Louisville.

—Single game tickets for the upcoming U of L men’s basketball season are now on sale.

—Walk-on U of L TE Josh Lifson, a KCD product, says experiencing his game-winning touchdown catch on Saturday night was pretty surreal.

—I loved Lifson’s dad’s exuberant tweet after the game.

—The fourth-ranked Louisville field hockey team was upset on the road at Cornell on Sunday.

—The CJ has three primary takeaways from Louisville’s win over Pitt.

