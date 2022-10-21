The Best of Louisville Live 2022

Tweetcap style ...
Scenes from before Louisville Live pic.twitter.com/RgCmaz9BGg— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) October 21, 2022
He did, in fact, wear his rings tonight. https://t.co/d9isd4sz00 pic.twitter.com/nvm0MQLMbo— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) October 22, 2022
“This is Louisville basketball” pic.twitter.com/wBQk86XIqe— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) October 22, 2022
Welcome home @A_Hooper25, @Mooks_22 & @SNord14‼️#GoCards pic.twitter.com/pZNpplBn2A— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) October 22, 2022
Welcome to Louisville Live 2022!!— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) October 22, 2022
Ladies & Gentleman.....@jackharlow!!!!!
Streaming: https://t.co/7ZIi0dg0KV#GoCards pic.twitter.com/zC8Nkwrv4A
Atmosphere @TheCrunchZone @UofLSheriff50 pic.twitter.com/p00znxwzPp— Williamncaudill (@wncaudill) October 22, 2022
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield’s first introduction as a Louisville Cardinal. pic.twitter.com/2TR5g2qPYA— Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) October 22, 2022
Louisville WBB coach Jeff Walz: “Our goal is to get back to the Final Four and obviously win a national championship.” Also shouts out the men’s team and encourages fans to support both squads.— Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) October 22, 2022
Cause @EWood70 said so! #LouisvilleLive pic.twitter.com/7b0QM9bfbj— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) October 22, 2022
Master P at Louisville Live! pic.twitter.com/QTe4WZaeKL— Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) October 22, 2022
.@haileyvanlith getting some shots up in the 3-point contest, but she didn’t make the final round. @payton_verhulst defeated Zan Payne in a sudden-death shootout to take home the championship belt. pic.twitter.com/C22bhAGYkq— Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) October 22, 2022
YOUR THREE-POINT CONTEST CHAMP #GoCards pic.twitter.com/2VA6pjmUBf— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) October 22, 2022
Fun hanging with UofL greats Kenny Payne, Pervis Ellison & Darrell Griffith at Louisville Live! tonight pic.twitter.com/ny1U857vgo— Kenny Klein (@KKcards) October 22, 2022
Before ➡️ After@RealGupaveli with the dunk over @jackharlow!!!!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/a0AVjlj1uE— Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) October 22, 2022
Judge Jack Harlow, right after a dunk, yells “F*** UK.”— Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) October 22, 2022
For anyone wanting the quick clip: #GoCards #LouisvilleLive pic.twitter.com/Sr4BDX870O— Louisville Sports Updates (@502Sportscenter) October 22, 2022
Louisville Live ends with a new dunk champion in Huntley—Hatfield as he knocks off defending champ El Ellis. Pretty sure it was @jackharlow being involved tipped the scales@UofLSheriff50 @TheCrunchZone pic.twitter.com/nvuSjjHtgu— Williamncaudill (@wncaudill) October 22, 2022
