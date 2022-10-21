Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch Week 8 matchup

After impressive wins followed by bye weeks, both Louisville and Pittsburgh will be looking to get the second halves of their seasons off on the right foot when they meet under the lights inside Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

You can catch the 8 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network, with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs on the call. You can find ACCN on Spectrum channel 524, Dish channel 402, DirecTV channel 612, or streaming at fuboTV (link here).

U of L (3-3, 1-3), which is a 2.5-point favorite in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook, enters the weekend 3-3 against the spread so far this season and 2-2 straight up in games as a favorite. Pitt, the reigning ACC champion, is 4-2 on the season with its only losses coming in narrow fashion against now No. 3 Tennessee (34-27) and a surprise home loss three weeks ago to Georgia Tech (26-21).

Pitt leads the all-time series with Louisville, 10-8, and has won six of its last seven meetings against the Cardinals, including the only two as members of the ACC.