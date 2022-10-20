 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday

Parachuting Cardinal bird as well?

By Mike Rutherford
U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now.

It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ...

If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.

Make sure you’re in your seats 15 minutes before kickoff.

