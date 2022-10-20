Louisville women’s basketball picked as preseason ACC favorite

The Louisville women’s basketball team, which was No. 7 in the preseason AP top 25 poll that was released earlier this week, is the preseason favorite to once again win the ACC.
The Cards received 31 of 60 first-place votes in the ACC balloting with a total of 1,069 points.
U of L guards Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones were both named to the 10-player preseason All-ACC team.
Here’s the full rundown of preseason honors and accolades:
Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech
Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (60 voters)
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech (49 first-place votes)
Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville (7)
Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame (3)
Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina
Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State
Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State
Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest
Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville (1)
Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech
Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List
Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State
Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse
Ta’Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State
(tie) Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami
(tie) Ruby Whitehorn, Fr., G, Clemson
Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (60 voters)
Louisville (31) - 1068
Virginia Tech (17) - 984
NC State (8) - 963
Notre Dame (4) - 942
North Carolina - 895
Miami - 674
Duke - 627
Georgia Tech - 623
Florida State - 553
Syracuse - 379
Virginia - 303
Clemson - 275
Boston College - 271
Wake Forest - 256
Pittsburgh - 187
Loading comments...