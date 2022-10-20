Louisville women’s basketball picked as preseason ACC favorite

The Louisville women’s basketball team, which was No. 7 in the preseason AP top 25 poll that was released earlier this week, is the preseason favorite to once again win the ACC.

The Cards received 31 of 60 first-place votes in the ACC balloting with a total of 1,069 points.

U of L guards Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones were both named to the 10-player preseason All-ACC team.

Here’s the full rundown of preseason honors and accolades:

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (60 voters)

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech (49 first-place votes)

Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville (7)

Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame (3)

Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina

Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State

Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State

Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville (1)

Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State

Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse

Ta’Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State

(tie) Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami

(tie) Ruby Whitehorn, Fr., G, Clemson

Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (60 voters)

Louisville (31) - 1068

Virginia Tech (17) - 984

NC State (8) - 963

Notre Dame (4) - 942

North Carolina - 895

Miami - 674

Duke - 627

Georgia Tech - 623

Florida State - 553

Syracuse - 379

Virginia - 303

Clemson - 275

Boston College - 271

Wake Forest - 256

Pittsburgh - 187