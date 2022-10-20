Damion Lee hits game-winner in Suns debut

In his debut performance as a member of the Phoenix Suns, former Card Damion Lee buried heavily contested fadeaway in the game’s final seconds to put the home team ahead by two. He then successfully defended a deep three at the buzzer to lift the Suns to a 107-105 opening night win over Dallas.

Lee, who spent four seasons with the reigning World Champion Golden State Warriors before signing a 1-year deal with Phoenix in the offseason, scored all 11 of his points in the game’s fourth quarter.

It’s safe to say that brother-in-law Steph Curry was excited to see his family member begin the process of making a name for himself with a different franchise.

Steph got so hyped about Damion Lee's game winner he woke up his son



(via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/V9PCSRppc4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2022

To make the moment even sweeter, the shot by Lee came in the early moments of his wife’s — Sydel Curry Lee — birthday.

