Seedy K’s GameCap: Boston College

Moribund | ˈmôrəˌbənd |

(of a thing) in terminal decline; lacking vitality or vigor

(of a person) at the point of death

Take your pick.

If you are looking for some sort of acute breakdown of Saturday’s 33-34 Cardinal meltdown in Chestnut Hill, Mass against the previously hapless Boston College Eagles, you have come to the wrong place.

I’m just not going into if this was this or that was that, then, you know, Louisville could have slipped outta town with some take out Legal Seafood chowder and lived for another day.

Look elsewhere if that’s your desire.

Early in the 2d Q, after the third or fourth lackluster possession, several egregious secondary gaffes and at least two dumbfounding playcalls already (There were several more to come), that word defined at the top was written in my notes.

“Does U of L’s attitude remind you of how they came out against Syracuse,” asked Smart Guy.

Bingo.

You’ve got to have a healthy respect for your opponent, as that fellow who just had a dorm named after him used to say.

It was at that almost to halftime point that we started talking basketball with Gym Eyes, who was also in the house, learned about a new three point threat, how the pressure D was being fashioned, etc. But, he was soon to leave to join KP as the new mentor was going to put the hoopsters through their paces in a Saturday afternoon practice session.

In the 3d Q, after Phil Jurkovec connected with Zay Flowers for another undefended long range ballistic missile, this one going 69 yards for a score and 28-26 BC lead, I uttered the word INEVITABLE, and wrote it thusly in all caps in my notes.

Even though Louisville recaptured the advantage, this outcome appeared predestined, not so long after U of L’s opening drive tally six minutes in.

The Cards didn’t get called for a penalty until 35 minutes had been played. Then drew 70 critical yards worth of flags the rest of the way, including one that cost a score.

The game ended with Tiyon Evans in street clothes in a boot.

“Evans will not return,” astutely observed the sideline reporter.

The game ended with M Cunningham in the locker room. Or the corner of the bench. Or in the tent. Or in protocol evaluation.

He had returned to action earlier after taking a significant hit to the head. Anybody in your crowd mention the name Tua?

After backup Brock Domann’s entrance, and MC was seen on the bench in obvious hurt, that on the spot sideline reporter again observed, “Cunningham will not return.”

U of L ends the season with five games against six ranked teams. The other foe is wünderkind James Madison.

The season is . . . (Fill in the blank as you choose.)

— c d kaplan