Jack Harlow will guest host “Louisville Live”

A week after he co-hosted “The Tonight Show” and a week before he’ll host “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow will serve as the guest host for Louisville Live.

U of L made the official announcement — which has been the worst kept secret in the city for a couple of weeks now — Wednesday morning.

Former Cardinals Angel McCoughtry and Peyton Siva has previously been announced as co-hosts. Siva is still expected to be at the event even after being brought out of retirement over the weekend when he signed a deal with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia. Siva’s former national championship teammate Kevin Ware has also indicated that he will be in attendance.

As hilarious as my suggestion of Pat Day would have been, Harlow was probably the better move as far as ticket sales are concerned.

The basketball program needs to make a monster splash on Friday night to get some serious momentum rolling on the recruiting trail, and bringing in one of the biggest musical acts in the world who just so also happens to be a gigantic Cardinal basketball fan is a no-brainer.

Also, all blame falls on Harlow if we don’t end up signing these kids. Get it done, Jack.