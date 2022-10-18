Louisville women No. 7 in preseason AP poll

Louisville’s 2022-23 quest to bring home the first women’s NCAA tournament title in program history will begin from the No. 7 spot in the AP top 25 poll. Remarkably, this is the eighth straight season where U of L will begin with a top 10 ranking.

The Cardinals are the highest-ranked team from the ACC, two spots ahead of Notre Dame, and three ahead of recent rival NC State.

Here’s the full poll:

South Carolina Stanford Texas Iowa Tennessee UConn Louisville Iowa State Notre Dame NC State Indiana North Carolina Virginia Tech Ohio State Oklahoma LSU Maryland Baylor Arizona Oregon Creighton Nebraska South Dakota State Princeton Michigan

Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Villanova 25, Kansas 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami (FL) 11, South Dakota 9, Ole Miss 5, Kansas State 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, Arkansas 3, South Florida 3, UCF 2, Duke 2, Alabama 2, Washington State 1