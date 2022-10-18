 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville women No. 7 in preseason AP poll

The Cards are the highest-ranked team from the ACC.

By Mike Rutherford
Michigan v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Louisville’s 2022-23 quest to bring home the first women’s NCAA tournament title in program history will begin from the No. 7 spot in the AP top 25 poll. Remarkably, this is the eighth straight season where U of L will begin with a top 10 ranking.

The Cardinals are the highest-ranked team from the ACC, two spots ahead of Notre Dame, and three ahead of recent rival NC State.

Here’s the full poll:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Stanford
  3. Texas
  4. Iowa
  5. Tennessee
  6. UConn
  7. Louisville
  8. Iowa State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. NC State
  11. Indiana
  12. North Carolina
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. Ohio State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Maryland
  18. Baylor
  19. Arizona
  20. Oregon
  21. Creighton
  22. Nebraska
  23. South Dakota State
  24. Princeton
  25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Villanova 25, Kansas 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami (FL) 11, South Dakota 9, Ole Miss 5, Kansas State 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, Arkansas 3, South Florida 3, UCF 2, Duke 2, Alabama 2, Washington State 1

