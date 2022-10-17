Louisville-Wake Forest set for 3:30 kickoff on ACC Network

Louisville’s week 8 game against the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest has been slotted for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network. It will be the Cards’ first 3:30 kick of the season.

U of L leads the all-time series with Wake by a count of 6-3, but the Deacs won a thrilling game in Winston-Salem last season by a final count of 37-34.

Wake currently sits at 5-1 overall on the season, with its lone loss coming in double overtime against No. 4 Clemson. The Demon Deacons are No. 13 in the latest AP top 25 poll.

Here’s the full slate of ACC games for the weekend of Oct. 29:

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at UConn, Noon, CBS Sports Network (previously announced)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network

Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pitt at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the start time and network of Notre Dame at Syracuse. The game will be at noon or 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Oct. 22.