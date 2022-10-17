Louisville is a 1-point favorite over Pittsburgh

The Louisville football team returns to the gridiron this Saturday for a Homecoming night contest against visiting Pitt. After opening as a pick ‘em, the Cardinals are currently a 1-point favorite over the Panthers according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

U of L (3-3, 1-3) enters the weekend 3-3 against the spread so far this season, and 2-2 straight up in games as a favorite. Pitt, the reigning ACC champion, is 4-2 on the season with its only losses coming in narrow fashion against now No. 3 Tennessee (34-27) and a surprise home loss three weeks ago to Georgia Tech (26-21).

Pitt leads the all-time series with Louisville, 10-8, and has won six of its last seven meetings against the Cardinals, including the only two as members of the ACC.

The Cards and Panthers will kick things off inside Cardinal Stadium this Saturday at 8 p.m. The ACC Network will have the television coverage.