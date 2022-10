College football on TV: Saturday, Oct. 15

Odds for all the games on this loaded Saturday slate can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook

Penn State at Michigan, Noon, Fox

Iowa State at Texas, Noon, ABC

Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon, ESPN

Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon, ESPN2

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, Noon, ESPNU

Minnesota at Illinois, Noon, Big Ten Network

Colgate at Army, Noon, CBS Sports Network

Central Michigan at Akron, Noon, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon, ESPN+

Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Buffalo at UMass, 1 p.m., ESPN3

California at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

UConn at Ball State, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Oklahoma State at TCU, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Ohio at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Kent State at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m., Stadium

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 4 p.m., Fox

Tulane at USF, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN+

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Rice at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., ESPN+

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Utah State at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

USC at Utah, 8 p.m., Fox

New Mexico at New Mexico State, 8 p.m., FloSports

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Washington State at Oregon State, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

San Jose State at Fresno State, 10:45 p.m., Fox Sports Networks

Nevada at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m., Spectrum Sports