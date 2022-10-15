Updated ACC championship/Heisman Trophy odds

As the college football season hits its midway point, let’s take an updated look at who oddsmakers believe has the best chance to take down this season’s ACC championship. After that, let’s take an updated look at the 10 players most likely to bring home the Heisman Trophy, a list which includes an unlikely candidate from the ACC.
All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds to win the ACC championship
Clemson -360
North Carolina +650
Miami +2,000
Syracuse +2,000
Wake Forest +2,000
Pittsburgh +2,500
NC State +2,500
Florida State +6,000
Georgia Tech +10,000
Duke +10,000
Virginia Tech +30,000
Louisville +50,000
Virginia +100,000
Boston College +100,000
Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:
- C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: -130
- Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee: +1100
- Caleb Williams, QB USC: +1200
- Bryce Young, QB Alabama: +1600
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB UCLA: +1800
- Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +1800
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama: +2200
- DJ Uiagalelei, QB Clemson: +2500
- Adrian Martinez, QB Kansas State: +2500
- Stetson Bennett IV, QB Georgia: +2800
