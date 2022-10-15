Updated ACC championship/Heisman Trophy odds

As the college football season hits its midway point, let’s take an updated look at who oddsmakers believe has the best chance to take down this season’s ACC championship. After that, let’s take an updated look at the 10 players most likely to bring home the Heisman Trophy, a list which includes an unlikely candidate from the ACC.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win the ACC championship

Clemson -360

North Carolina +650

Miami +2,000

Syracuse +2,000

Wake Forest +2,000

Pittsburgh +2,500

NC State +2,500

Florida State +6,000

Georgia Tech +10,000

Duke +10,000

Virginia Tech +30,000

Louisville +50,000

Virginia +100,000

Boston College +100,000

Updated Heisman Odds at midseason: