Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The CJ has five big questions for Louisville football at the midway point of the 2022 season.

—Five-star SF Trentyn Flowers (2024) included Louisville in his updated list of 13 potential college choices. Flowers will be in town for Louisville Live next weekend.

—Kenny Payne joins the chorus of coaches encouraging you to make it out to Lynn Stadium this evening.

Proud of our 11th-ranked @LouisvilleMSOC team, and hope you’ll join them tomorrow night at 7 pm at Lynn Stadium. They take on no. 5 Syracuse in a key ACC Atlantic match-up, and admission is free. #GoCards — Kenny Payne (@coachkennypayne) October 14, 2022

—Louisville Report has the Cards at No. 9 in their latest ACC power rankings.

—The CJ sports staff makes their picks for the area’s best high school football games.

—It should not surprise you that no Cardinals make the midseason All-ACC team from David Hale and Andrea Adelson.

Did you miss me & @aadelsonESPN handing out our midseason awards & all-ACC picks on today's In Play? I'm not angry. Just disappointed. Anyway, here they are in text form... pic.twitter.com/Gj9BGRLlLw — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 13, 2022

—A bye week episode of the Card Chronicle podcast dropped this morning.

—Two Cardinals make ESPN’s list of the best transfers in women’s basketball for 2022-23.

7. Morgan Jones, 6-2, G, Gr., Louisville For the second straight year, coach Jeff Walz has used the transfer portal to quickly rebuild. Last season, the plan got the Cardinals to the Final Four. If it works again, it will be because Jones was a huge success after an intra-ACC transfer from Florida State. She averaged 13.8 PPG last season, including games of 28 and 26 points against Louisville. ... 15. Chrislyn Carr, 5-5, G, Gr., Louisville The pairing of Carr with 5-foot-7 Hailey Van Lith makes for a diminutive but potentially explosive backcourt. The well-traveled Carr will be counted upon as one of the Cardinals’ top scorers, and she has already done that in the ACC. After two seasons at Texas Tech, Carr averaged 14.2 points and was a 37.2% 3-point shooter at Syracuse in 2021-22.

—Cardinal Authority keeps tabs on where Louisville football’s commitments are playing this weekend.

—The latest From the Pink Seats podcast is here.

—The 18th-ranked male swimmer in the class of 2024 has committed to Louisville.

—Brohm > Rodgers

—Louisville’s Gabriela Leon has been named a Top 30 honoree for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

—Cardinal RB commit Rueben Owens was welcomed to 2023 All-American Bowl with a virtual jersey presentation on Thursday.

—Kenny Payne is still looking for dream chasers (video).

—Suboptimal.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce tweeted then deleted this. Suboptimal news for the Cards. pic.twitter.com/ntFmMpIWeF — Keith Wynne (@Keith_Wynne) October 13, 2022

—The U of L women’s soccer team will conclude its homestand tomorrow when it welcomes No. 6 Notre Dame to Lynn Stadium. Here’s a preview.

—Racing Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund has been named to the NWSL team of the month.

—It appears as though Kevin Ware is planning on making an appearance at Louisville Live, which is cool.

—The latest episode of the Cardinal Sports Zone podcast is here.

—The LEO gives us five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—North Carolina star Armando Bacot is fully aware of how the Louisville fan base feels about him.

“But I thought it was great,” Bacot said Wednesday at ACC Tipoff. “Honestly, I loved it. I think it’s funny, situations like that where I’m making people mad and stuff like that.” Bacot got on the wrong side of Louisville fans last season for an apparent grab of Jarrod West’s leg that wasn’t called, and particularly for a foul call on Sydney Curry that looked like extracurricular activity from Bacot. But he has no ill will for the ‘Ville. Bacot called Louisville “a great city.” He visited for the Kentucky Derby and attended a Jack Harlow album release party. Drake was among the guests. “I was there with some of the players on Louisville,” Bacot said. “I mean, yeah, we get on the court, we hate each other. I’m pretty sure Louisville fans hate me, and I’m fine with that.” In fact, he’d like to give them some company among other fan bases. “I think that’s something I really want to hone in on this year, just not being so much of a nice guy,” Bacot said. “I kind of want to be nasty. I want people to not like me, too.”

—Scott County’s Buddy Collins is the latest in-state football prospect to receive a Louisville offer.

—The Louisville Zoo has been forced to say goodbye to the world’s second-oldest gorilla.

