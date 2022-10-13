Virginia Cavaliers Film Review: Second Quarter

The second quarter was much better for Louisville as the defense started to set the tone and Brock Domann started to get comfortable. Scott Satterfield started calling some easier throws but they also started to find a groove in the run game. They didn’t have many explosive runs in this game but they owned the line of scrimmage and kept the offense on schedule.

I absolutely hate when they run this play to the left but it worked well and helped Brock Domann get settled in. He actually throws a perfect ball here to put it on Marshon Ford and not him into the defender.

Though I hate that they ran this play in this specific way, I really love that Satterfield got Domann on the move to get him to calm down a bit. It shrinks the field and makes the decision easier for him. Putting this ball on the money was a sign of what was to come when it comes to his accuracy.

I thought this was a really good look at what things looked like when UofL ran inside zone on Saturday. As we all know, the stretch zone play is the bread and butter in this offense but UofL ran inside zone much more in this game and relied on it almost exclusively in the second half. Hopefully, we see it more often as the season goes on.

It’s a pretty simple concept but fun to watch for nerds like me. Bryan Hudson and Caleb Chandler double-team the nose tackle with Hudson “scraping” up to the linebacker. They do the same thing on the other side with Luke Kandra and Renato Brown with Kandra taking on the linebacker coming from the edge of the play. Jordan just has to keep his feet and get through the first wave and he has a nice gain.

Louisville hasn’t been nearly creative enough in the passing game, in my opinion, so it was nice to see them try to get Marshon Ford open on this throwback wheel. Just look at all the movement and eye candy. The motion gives the linebackers something to look at. The play-action gives the linebackers and the safeties something to look at. What they’re not looking at is the crossing route slipping down the sideline.

Domann throws a bad ball here because he’s fading backward and to his left. So the ball trails to the left and out of bounds. This ball should be somewhere in the endzone so Ford can just run under it.

This is what great execution looks like. Every single player on this play does their job and UofL gets a chunk play out of it. Domann sells the screen well to the wide side and then delivers a ball to Tyler Hudson that leads him up the field. The entire offensive line gets their initial block as well as their block down the field. The receivers block their guys out of the play. It takes two players from the backside of the play to make the tackle well down the field.

I’ve been screaming about lack of execution for a full year now so I really enjoy these types of plays where everyone gets it done. One missed block on this play and it’s a short gain or a loss. Little things lead to wins or losses and they did a lot of the little things right on Saturday.

I thought this was one of the best plays of the game. Dez Tell beats his block and gets tackled by the offensive lineman but he still gets his arm up to trip Brennan Armstrong who is about to break out of the pocket for a big run. Really love to see this type of effort.

Not much to even say about this play other than it was a great play call and a great play made by Domann. After the game Scott Satterfield said that they knew that they would bring these guys from the outside which is what gave Domann the space to pull this and run. Always nice to see a play work out when they see something on tape.

While there’s a little bit of luck involved in this play it still involved some very heads up play by Jared Dawson and Mason Reiger. Virginia went fast after nearly getting the first down and UofL hadn’t gotten their play in yet. Dawson turns around right as their snapping the ball and just blows up the center.

You can see that Armstrong bounces off the center after Dawson pushes him back. Then Reiger comes in and makes a strong tackle on Armstrong and doesn’t let him fall forward. It’s hard to see if the ball may be across the line but the play of these two guys are why it was even close. This was another small moment that made a big difference in the game.

This was when you could really tell that Domann had settled in. To me, it seemed like he started looking for matchups that were favorable for Louisville and exploited them. His accuracy on these throws over the middle of the field were genuinely impressive, especially after how he started the game.

On this play he initially looks to the quick out to Tyler Hudson who is open for a short gain. But, instead of pulling the trigger, he looks backside to Marshon Ford who is lined up on a safety that is giving him a 13-yard cushion. Ford easily beats the coverage and Domann hits him with a nice throw.

There have been some (fair) questions about whether Malik Cunningham can run the offense UofL ran on Saturday but they really didn’t change up much. This is a good example of them running their inside zone with a backside zone read look. They can run this with Malik all day and probably kill with it. Later in the game they went to straight handoffs but if the line can perform like this every game, they can use these types of runs to maximize Malik’s running ability.

The open question when it comes to Malik is can the offense be as efficient as it was on Saturday. Malik has led an offense that has been very inconsistent and it’s impossible to just ignore how this offense moved the ball without him.

Domann was very late with this ball and he paid for it. Watch his feet as this play develops and you can see why this pick happens. He hops to set his feet after the fake which isn’t completely abnormal but he has to throw the ball at this point. He doesn’t and then he takes another hop. That’s just time he doesn’t have and at that point he should not throw the ball across the middle. He does and a good cornerback like Anthony Johnson cuts under the receiver and gains enough ground to get a hand on the ball.

I’ve watched this play a lot and I still can’t figure out why he hesitated. Jaelin Carter is open if he cuts it loose on time but he holds it for some reason and you get this result.

Louisville gets the ball right back on this outstanding interception by Jarvis Brownlee. He plays this so well as UVA’s receiver comes off the line as if he’s going to run a deep route. Brownlee has a safety over the top and he knows that they only need four yards for a first down so he waits for the receiver to break and he jumps the route.

Every defender on this play is in the receiver’s hip pocket. Consistancy has been an issue on both sides of the ball but for whatever reason, it bothers me more with the defense. I just feel like they’re very close to turning the corner.

I thought this was Domann’s best throw of the game. He had another very good throw later in the game but this was more impressive to me because of the situation as well as the placement of the throw in a tight window. I also love that it is on time and in ryhthm. He gets to the top of his drop and lets it rip.

This is also another example of exploiting a matchup. Satterfield said they wanted to move guys around and highlighted Hudson in the slot. This got him on a safety and he and Ford had big days in these matchups.

Another creative play here with Ford running a wheel route against a linebacker. Ford does such a great job here of getting back inside after the linebacker beats him to his spot. He cuts it back towards the middle of the field and Domann does a great job of being patient with pressure coming down on him. This is a very heads up play and another good moment for Domann in a tough situation. Something that you don’t really expect from your backup.

Louisville only gets a field goal out of this drive but it was obvious that the tide was turning in the game with the offense moving the ball with relative ease.