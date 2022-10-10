Louisville-Pitt set for 8 p.m. kick

Louisville’s Homecoming game against Pittsburgh on Oct. 22 will kick off at 8 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium, the ACC announced Monday.

This will be U of L’s first non-noon start time since its Friday night home opener against Florida State last month.

Here’s the full schedule for two weekends from now in the ACC:

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC

Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pitt at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Open: Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech