Louisville-Pitt set for 8 p.m. kick

Homecoming night under the lights.

By Mike Rutherford
Louisville v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Louisville’s Homecoming game against Pittsburgh on Oct. 22 will kick off at 8 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium, the ACC announced Monday.

This will be U of L’s first non-noon start time since its Friday night home opener against Florida State last month.

Here’s the full schedule for two weekends from now in the ACC:

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 22

  • Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC
  • Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Pitt at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Open: Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech

