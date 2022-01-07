Russ Smith explodes for 43 points in G League return

It didn’t take Russ Smith long to make announce his return to American professional basketball.

Playing in a G League game for the first time since 2017, the former Louisville star came off the bench to score 43 points as the Fort Wayne Mad Ants fell to Raptors 905, 103-94. Of Smith’s 43 points, 24 were tallied in the 4th quarter.

Russ still holds the all-time G League single game scoring record of 65 points, which he totaled for the Delaware Blue Coats back in March of 2016.

Stop dicking around and get this man in the league.

Russ and the Mad Ants are back in action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they will once again be taking on Raptors 905.