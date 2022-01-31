Complete 2022 Louisville football schedule released

The ACC unveiling its complete 2022 football schedule during a TV special Monday night means that we now have Louisville’s full slate for the upcoming year.

Here’s what we’re working with in year four of the Scott Satterfield era:

Saturday, Sept. 3 — At Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 10 — At Central Florida

Friday, Sept. 16 — vs. Florida State

Saturday, Sept. 24 — vs. South Florida

Saturday, Oct. 1 — At Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 8 — At Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 15 — BYE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 22 — vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 29 — vs. Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 5 — vs. James Madison

Saturday, Nov. 12 — At Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 19 — vs. NC State

Saturday, Nov. 26 — At Kentucky

Quick thoughts:

—It certainly feels like a 3-1 start is of paramount importance if Scott Satterfield is hoping to have a majority of the fan base excited about not just this specific season, but the overall direction of the program.

—This will be the first time Louisville football has started a season with back-to-back road games since 2003. The Cards beat both Kentucky and Syracuse that year on their way to a 4-0 start.

—It’s been quite a while since we’ve played our first home game on a Friday.

Louisville's home opener will be against Florida State on Friday, Sept. 16.



This will be the Cards' first home opener on a Friday since a 28-7 win vs. the Eastern Kentucky Maroons at Fairgrounds Stadium on Sept. 23, 1960. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) February 1, 2022

—Scheduling James Madison remains dumb and I’m mad about it. Not as mad as Keith, but still mad.

—Four out of the first six games being on the road is obviously tough, but it also sucks for the season ticket holders. The first month and-a-half of the season usually has the best weather, and the Cards are going to be playing just one Saturday home game before Oct. 22.

—Having the bye week before a home game against what should be a stout Pitt team is nice.

—That’s a hell of a stretch to end the season.

—Let the countdown begin. Beat Syracuse.