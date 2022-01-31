Martel Hight Commits to Louisville Football

The Louisville football staff has refused to give their fanbase a break when it comes to landing commitments. This morning, Martel Hight announced that he was joining the Cards’ 2023 class after visiting on Saturday for UofL’s Brunch and Ball recruiting weekend. The four-star cornerback from Rome, Georgia holds offers from Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

UofL is getting a high-level athlete in Hight. He is a power five talent on both sides of the field and he has a great athletic foundation to work with. Hight has outstanding quickness and speed and on top of that, he can make big plays with that athleticism. Hight is sticky in coverage but he also does a very good job of playing the ball in the air. It’s the best part of his game and it jumps out in his highlights. At 6-0/160 you would expect tackling and aggression to be an issue but Hight has no issue laying a big hit on runners that are bigger than him.

This has been an impressive run in recruiting by the recruiting staff and coaches. Getting guys on campus and getting them to join the class is both important and not necessarily something they’ve been able to do in the past. The staff has now picked up commitments from five players that made it to campus this past weekend. That number will likely grow in the near future and they seem to be in good shape with multiple other recruits that made their way to Louisville.