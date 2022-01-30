USC Transfer Jayden Williams Commits to Louisville Football

The Louisville football staff wasn’t done with just three commitments today. Jayden Williams, a transfer cornerback from USC announced his commitment tonight after taking a visit to campus recently. Williams will bring veteran depth to the cornerback room as he played three seasons for the Trojans. Louisville has put a premium on the secondary and they have added four players to the position today.

Williams was a 3-star recruit out of Corona, California three years ago. Washington and Oregon were his other offers. Unfortunately, Williams is one of the few players in the portal that didn't post any videos or highlights so I don’t know much of him other than his stats. He put up 15 tackles, 1 tfl, 1 interception, and 1 pbu. He is listed at 6-1/195 and from the pictures I’ve seen of him he has a good build and long arms. He was listed as the second team cornerback on USC’s depth chart for the full season.

The staff had a couple of options for transfers and it looks like they found the guy they wanted. By my count, they still have one spot open at this moment to add a transfer or another high school recruit. More space could open if they lose players to the transfer as well. As of now, however, the staff has to be happy getting guys to backfill some of the spots left open due to transfers.