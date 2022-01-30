Antonio Watts Commits to Louisville Football

The Louisville football program put together a major recruiting weekend this weekend with players from around the country coming to town to take in the men’s basketball game against Duke. The staff also invited a few 2022 defensive backs in for official visits with Antonio Watts being one of them. Watts is a safety prospect from Carver High School in Georgia that became a target shortly after Wesley McGriff joined the staff. He holds offers from Syracuse, East Carolina, Kent State, and others.

Watts is a safety prospect with solid size and cover skills. He played safety and cornerback in high school and he has excellent ball skills. While he doesn’t wow you in the other areas of an evaluation, he does do just about everything at a pretty good level. He tackles well in space as well as in run support. He can match up in coverage well though it’s not where he’s at his best. I do like how he plays the deep middle of the field and how he reacts to what he’s seeing and when the ball is in the air. He doesn’t appear to have great speed but I think he’s plenty fast to play the safety position.

Louisville is in the process of finishing out the 2022 class with a couple of high school players as well as more transfers to fill voids and add talent to the roster. I will openly admit that I didn’t foresee UofL taking Watts as a commitment but my math on their scholarship numbers are likely off because scholarship math is impossible. Watts will help fix the team’s numbers issue at safety after losing multiple players to transfer over the last few years.