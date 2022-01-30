Jeremiah Collins Commits to Louisville Football

The city of Louisville has a strong core of football talent in the 2023 class and UofL just landed one of them. Jeremiah Collins, a three-star defensive back from Louisville Male, announced his commitment today after visiting for UofL’s Brunch & Ball recruiting weekend. Collins has been a longtime target of the staff as he has made multiple visits to campus for games and recruiting weekends. He holds offers from Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Cincinnati, and Illinois.

The staff has offered a substantial amount of defensive backs in this cycle dating back to last summer so it’s obvious that they see it as a priority. Collins is a long athlete at 6-2/172 and he has the potential to play corner or safety. Personally, I think he will fit as a safety at Louisville as he puts on weight and fills out his frame. His lack of size is actually intriguing to me because he hasn’t really gotten into a weight program yet and he still plays at a high level.

UofL needs guys who can make plays against the pass and Collins excels in that aspect. He has great length and he has good ball skills. He also shows a good ability to match up in man coverage down the field. The one thing that I would have liked to see in his highlights is more aggression as a tackler. He gets guys down to the turf but you want to see a form tackle every now and then as opposed to just cutting guys' legs out.

Collins is a substantial get for UofL as they work to improve their recruiting in the city. Selah Brown is one of the gems of the 2022 class and getting one of his teammates a couple of months later is notable. The staff will reportedly have a full class of 25 to work with for 2023 but it remains to be seen how many high school prospects they will take. They’re off to a good start and it will be interesting to see how things continue through the spring and summer.