Jeremiah Caldwell Commits To Louisville Football

The Louisville football staff has spent the last couple of weeks targeting players that they felt could help in the secondary and that work paid off today. Jeremiah Caldwell, a 3-star safety from Michigan, announced his commitment after taking a trip to campus this weekend for his official visit. Caldwell was offered just this week and recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges has been key in landing his commitment. Caldwell was previously committed to Kentucky for about 8 months. Tennesse and Michigan State have reportedly been the two schools working to land his commitment since his decommitment.

Louisville is getting a long and athletic defensive back who played both safety and cornerback in high school. With UofL looking to add depth to both spots, I would imagine he was considered a guy you take and you figure it out once he gets on campus. While I think he could be a big corner in the mold of Kani Walker who they lost to transfer, I personally think he fits better as a safety. Caldwell plays the ball very well in the open field and he is a strong tackler in run support as well as down the field against receivers and tight ends. I was also impressed with his hands on the offensive side of the ball. That could help him in coverage at either position on defense.

Louisville lost some talent after this season but Caldwell is one of the better options to fill a spot in this class. He has a frame at 6-3/175 that should allow him to see the field early or at least push for playing time. His skill set is really impressive to me as he can do all the things you want to see at a good-to-high level. Time will tell, but I think Caldwell is one of the better players in this class and a substantial addition late in the cycle.

The staff still has some spots left in this cycle to use for different needs on the roster. I would expect most if not all to be used on transfers on the defensive side of the ball and maybe another wide receiver. The staff has had a very big weekend with multiple commitments. They’re not likely done yet, either.