Kei’Trel Clark returning to Louisville for 2022 season

Quietly, Louisville football got some very good news Sunday night, as star cornerback Kei’Trel Clark confirmed he will be suiting up for the Cardinals in 2022.

taking everything, and not giving it back 2022 let’s go L’s up. pic.twitter.com/PJXbkfOV0l — Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark™️ (@_treclark) January 3, 2022

A preseason All-ACC selection, Clark’s 2021 season was cut short when he suffered a knee injury during the second half of Louisville’s October loss at NC State.

Through the first eight games of the season, Clark had recorded 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups. He was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2020, his first season at U of L after transferring in from Liberty.

The defensive backfield is one of the areas where Louisville is going to need to add depth this season, but adding depth doesn’t do a whole lot if you don’t have big time players at the top of the depth chart. The Cards are now confirmed to have a big time player at the top of the depth chart at one cornerback spot next fall.