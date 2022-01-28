Louisville S Kenderick Duncan returning for 2022 season

Safety Kenderick Duncan, Louisville’s third leading tackler in 2021, is returning to U of L for one more season.

Duncan made the announcement on social media Friday afternoon.

In his first season at U of L after transferring in from Georgia Souther, Duncan recorded 52 tackles, more than any Cardinal outside of fellow safety Qwynnterrio Cole and linebacker C.J. Avery (two players who will not be back next season). He also notched four pass breakups and an interception.

Duncan was a star for Georgia Southern as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. He started all 13 games for the Eagles, and finished the season with 79 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Honored as a First Team preseason All-Sun Belt selection before the start of the 2020 season, Duncan missed the first four games of the year while recovering from offseason hip surgery. He returned to the field in October, but never got back to full strength and wound up sitting out the final three games of the season as well. He announced his transfer to Louisville two months later.

Shaping up to be a nice little weekend for the Cardinal football program.