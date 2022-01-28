Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (men): No. 114 (down 1)

—Despite becoming a first-time dad this week, Jeff Greer still made time to pound out an extremely thorough breakdown of the Chris Mack situation and where Louisville goes from here.

Here’s what I believe: I don’t think Mack liked this job, and I don’t think he liked it for longer than many realize. I never got the sense, even when his team was thriving in his second season, that he really got everything about the Louisville job. As I said earlier, he hit some of the key notes — the Louisville Lives, the everyman fishing trips and Roosters nights, the familial connection to the city, the work to repair U of L’s relationship with Denny Crum and its history. But a coach here also needs to understand Louisville is an all-encompassing gig. You have to always want to be on, be out front and, most importantly, care more about the team than everyone else. You just never really got the fiery Xavier version of Mack — the guy who happily exchanged barbs with Mick Cronin and coached with an edge and swagger. You got maybe 50-75% of that version in Years 1 and 2, and more like 0-10% of it the past two years. This is why Rick Pitino resonated with so many people. Like, oh, you think you’re mad Louisville lost on Monday? Pitino’s players feared going to the practice facility after losses or even making eye contact with him in post-loss practices. Their coach was up at 5 a.m. watching film while working out on the elliptical. He often texted a certain local beat writer who loves sweaters and bagels with his thoughts on games before that certain local beat writer was even awake to pursue the aforementioned bagels. Pitino’s constant desire to make even the smallest adjustments by consuming endless amounts of basketball gave him a tactical edge while also reflecting just how much he cared about his job at a molecular level. That’s why Denny Crum resonated with so many here, too — his swagger and his determination were through the roof. You don’t have to be Rick Pitino or Denny Crum to win at Louisville. But you have to have similar characteristics in your approach to this job.

—Singleton is a top 10 running back in the class of 2023 according to all four major scouting services ... so that’s cool.

Samuel Singleton Jr. (@SweetFeet2023) January 28, 2022

—Pierce Clarkson says the “special people” are one of the biggest reasons why he ultimately committed to Louisville.

What is the better available job right now: Louisville or Maryland? Eamonn Brennan: It’s Louisville. It has to be Louisville, right? The Cardinals athletic department routinely spends as much or more on its men’s basketball program as any other in the country, bluebloods included. Maryland has plenty of built-in pluses, sure, but the sheer cultural penetration that Louisville retains, in a major U.S. city, where it is functionally that city’s professional sports franchise, and where a *ton* of interest translates into a ton of money — it’s Louisville. Brian Bennett: In a vacuum, it’s pretty clearly Louisville. Maryland is closer to talent hotbeds, but the Cardinals have three national titles (2013 actually happened) and 10 Final Fours to the Terrapins’ one and two, respectively. Plus, Louisville has an enormous edge in facilities — the KFC Yum! Center is the most opulent arena in the country dedicated solely to a college team, and there is a pristine practice facility and fancy player dorm. The Cardinals are the most profitable college basketball enterprise thanks in large part to a sweetheart arena deal with the city, and there are no pro teams in the state to compete with for attention. But of course, context matters, and the next Maryland coach won’t have to overcome the stench of multiple recent scandals. Still, Louisville is a place that has everything in place to win at a high level, provided the school can stay out of its own way. Sam Vecenie: It’s Louisville, and it’s not close due to the resources and the engagement of the fan base. This is a school that cares about basketball in a fanatical way. It’s the biggest show in town. It has a great, relatively new arena that opened in 2010, and has an awful lot of big-money boosters that are willing to help make things happen. On top of that, the men’s basketball program alone last year made $40.7 million in revenue, per the U.S. Department of Education. That is literally twice as much as Duke and Kentucky. It’s five times as much as Maryland. The school just built an incredible new housing facility for the men’s and women’s basketball teams that has a skywalk to the school’s state-of-the-art practice facility. The amenities at Louisville outstrip Maryland’s by a landslide. I firmly believe that you can build the best men’s college basketball program in the country at Louisville. That’s why Chris Mack left a great situation at Xavier, and it’s why the school itself not only can, but should be aggressive in firing a coach that isn’t working after three-and-a-half years. Brian Hamilton: Maryland has a preposterous natural recruiting pool. Louisville has the facilities and the better conference fit, and therefore the tools to recruit at a high level. That element, under the current circumstances, is more or less a jump ball. As is the meddlesome booster factor. Louisville may not have a permanent athletic director in place just yet, but it also kind of doesn’t matter: Win, and you’ll be safe. Lose and you’d get fired no matter who’s in charge.

Clarkson plays for national power St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, and is the No. 89 recruit in the ESPN Junior 300. His commitment to Louisville went public early Friday morning via 13 billboards that his family purchased in the Louisville area to announce his intentions. The billboard reads: “Dear Louisville, I’m home. Let’s build something special together. Love Pierce Clarkson.” Both the spirit and the ambition tied to his commitment offer a window into a new era of college football recruiting. Clarkson is choosing Louisville primarily for reasons that both reflect the traditional tenets of recruiting decisions — fit, playing time and his relationship with coach Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals’ staff — and suggest how the recruiting world might look in the future. In the micro, Clarkson stressed multiple times to ESPN that he appreciated the “priority” the staff put on him in his recruitment as the top quarterback on their board. “The opportunity there is something that’s one of a kind,” Clarkson told ESPN. “I felt like it’s the best place for me and my future.”

TOP 16 Unveiled ✨



If the tournament started today ... these are the Top 16 teams in #MarchMadness.
#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/VA3R5p6Gfw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) January 27, 2022

—Louisville football is primed for a monster recruiting weekend.

This is gonna be fun pic.twitter.com/yyaTVL430P — From The Pink Seats Podcast (State of Louisville) (@PinkSeatsPod) January 28, 2022

—Rivals’ Dave Lackford keeps tabs on the reaction of other top football recruits to the commitment of Pierce Clarkson to Louisville.

—Clarkson is the sixth highest-rated football recruit to ever pledge his allegiance to the Cardinals.

Thank you @CardinalDames for your thoughtful treats and for always thinking of @UofLWBB We appreciate you! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/p5o2wCMeOX — Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) January 27, 2022

The latest data on happiness from the General Social Survey is truly something else. Nothing remotely like it in the past five decades of polling. https://t.co/JZBj8H6KpR pic.twitter.com/CALnfzMV9h — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 28, 2022

The scores for the weekend didn't end up how we wanted, but the fan support from the best fans in college hockey was incredible. Three more home games this season, will you be there? pic.twitter.com/j8nk0tX17Y — Kentucky Hockey (@Kentucky_Hockey) January 27, 2022

