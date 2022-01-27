Louisville Takes Down FSU 75-62

Florida State is one of those teams that always seems to give Louisville fits. Even though this year they’re currently in the lower third of the ACC they still made the Cards earn it tonight. In fact, it was a two point game midway through the third quarter. Finally Louisville seemed to take two steps forward for every one step back and finished out the game with a comfortable if not commanding lead.

Emily Engstler notched yet another double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. She also had 5 blocked shots. Olivia Cochran had 17 points and 6 rebounds. Mykasa Robinson had 9 points, 4 steals, and 4 assists.

Coach Walz called this a “great ball game.” he said, “Just a battle back and forth by both teams. A physical game which we knew it was going to be but we did a much better job of not fouling. We only fouled 9 times today which we’ve been averaging about 20.” According to Mykasa this week “when we fouled in practice we ran for it so that really stopped that.”

Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith were both having an off shooting night so bench play was very important. After the game Mykasa said, “All week Coach Purcell’s really harped on ‘we’re deeper than them, we’re deeper than them’ so when you come in have energy and I really think Liz did that, Alahna did that, Peyton did that. We just stepped up to that task.” Coach Walz praised Liz Dixon, “I’ve been really, really pleased with Liz. I’m really happy for her. She had 4 blocked shots tonight. She was 3 of 6 from the field. Five boards. Just played a really, really nice game.”

Emily also praised her teammates especially Mykasa. “I think players like Mykasa Robinson are exactly why we come back from them coming back from us [in the third quarter]..... I genuinely think that we’re not going to a Final Four without her on this team. The little things that she does and the big things that she does it all makes a difference in the game. Seriously, whenever a team comes back on us... it’s Mykasa getting a steal or it’s Mykasa getting an and-1. It’s time for her to get recognized for it.”

Q: “Emily you guys only had 8 turnovers today a season low”



E: “Overall?? Half of them were mine. That’s wonderful”

Next up the Cards take on Duke in the Yum Center. They’ll meet up with a couple of former Cards in Elizabeth Balogun and Nyah Green The game is at 3PM and can be seen on ESPN.