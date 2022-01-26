 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch: Louisville Interim AD Josh Heird talks Chris Mack buyout

Future full-time Louisville AD?

By Mike Rutherford
I’m not sure Josh could have handled this more skillfully.

If U of L wants to make him the full-time AD at some point in the relatively near future, you won’t get any pushback from me.

