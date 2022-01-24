Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at Virginia New, 221 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks for its first road win over Virginia since joining the ACC. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jan 24, 2022, 6:42pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville at Virginia Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email As always in Charlottesville, here goes nothing. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville-Virginia preview A Russdiculous Saturday Cards Handle Wake Forest 72-60 Seedy K’s GameCap: Notre Dame Open Thread: Louisville vs. Notre Dame Louisville-Notre Dame preview: Cards shoot for big win on Russ Smith Day Loading comments...
Loading comments...