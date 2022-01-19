How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College on TV

Louisville’s Wednesday night home game against Boston College has received the dreaded “regional sports network” treatment, which means you may run into some difficulties when it comes to finding the game on TV.

If you live in the Louisville area, it’s fairly simple. The game will be carried on Bally Sports South, which you can find on the following channels: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725.

If you live outside the Louisville area, it’s a little bit more complicated. You should be able to stream the game on WatchESPN or fuboTV (link here). If that doesn’t work, try one of the following affiliates:

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Midwest Plus

Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus

Marquee Sports Network

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

New England Sports Network

YES Network (delayed broadcast at 10 p.m.)

Godspeed and go Cards.