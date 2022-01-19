How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College on TV

Louisville’s Wednesday night home game against Boston College has received the dreaded “regional sports network” treatment, which means you may run into some difficulties when it comes to finding the game on TV.
If you live in the Louisville area, it’s fairly simple. The game will be carried on Bally Sports South, which you can find on the following channels: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725.
If you live outside the Louisville area, it’s a little bit more complicated. You should be able to stream the game on WatchESPN or fuboTV (link here). If that doesn’t work, try one of the following affiliates:
Bally Sports Detroit
Bally Sports Florida
Bally Sports Great Lakes
Bally Sports Midwest Plus
Bally Sports North Plus
Bally Sports South
Bally Sports Southwest
Bally Sports Southwest Plus
Bally Sports Sun
Bally Sports West
Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus
Marquee Sports Network
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
New England Sports Network
YES Network (delayed broadcast at 10 p.m.)
Godspeed and go Cards.
Loading comments...