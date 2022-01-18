Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update: No. 111.

—BC Interruption previews tomorrow night’s game between the Cards and the Eagles.

—Louisville has made the top eight for class of 2023 point guard Lawrent Rice.

—As it turns out, the ACC is the reason the College Football Playoff now seems unlikely to expand for another four years. Dennis Dodd of CBS lays out the reasons for the conference’s concern.

Phillips conducted a conference call with media last Friday to explain his league’s stance. The commissioner cited athlete welfare, the turbulent NCAA landscape and even the number of teams that would be in FBS. He called for a “365-day review” of the sport that would take precedence over expanding the bracket at this time. The fact his coaches were in lockstep against playoff expansion in two years was surprising. The ACC had played in the first seven CFPs with Clemson winning national championships in 2016 and 2018. ACC champion Pittsburgh is coming off its winningest season in 40 years and first conference title in 11 years. As proposed by the commissioners in June, a 12-team playoff would have assured the Panthers a berth as one of the top-six ranked conference champions. Still … “Any coach that says they are in favor of the 12[-team expansion] in college football … doesn’t care about college football, in my opinion,” Narduzzi said. Narduzzi is among a group of coaches all over the country exasperated that name, image and likeness rights and the transfer portal have not only transformed the game but their jobs. The three-year-old portal has pretty much morphed into full-on free agency. Coaches aren’t the only ones concerned that NIL has devolved into inducements and buying players. “Every coach I talk to from Pat Fitzgerald in the Big Ten to the SEC, they all have the same thoughts,” Narduzzi said. “‘This is screwed up. What are we doing? We are we doing to our profession? What are we doing to college football?’ “We’d all like to be in the playoff, but until we get answers to these other problems … it keeps making the game worse.”

—The Big 12 will split into two, seven-team divisions beginning during the 2023 college football season.

—Louisville has offered Everett Roussaw, a three-star linebacker from the class of 2023 out of Atlanta.

—Kentucky football continues to execute the old Louisville football playbook to perfection.

—Matt McGavic predicts that Louisville will snap its three-game losing streak with a 69-65 win over Boston College tomorrow night.

—Louisville baseball players will be signing autographs on the Yum Center concourse prior to Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Notre Dame.

—Louisville’s loss to Clemson and win over Central Florida both make the list of the 50 best college football games of 2021 from ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

31. Clemson 30, Louisville 24 (Nov. 6) Louisville has still never beaten Clemson. Down 10 early, Clemson slowly pecked away and took its first lead with 4:12 left. Louisville drove to the Tigers’ 2 in the closing seconds until, on fourth-and-goal, Malik Cunningham fell victim to the turf monster. ... 24. Louisville 42, UCF 35 (Sept. 17) Neither team led by more than seven points throughout, and UCF tied it with a Dillon Gabriel score with 81 seconds left. It looked like the Knights might steal a win when Tre’mon Morris-Brash picked off Malik Cunningham near midfield with 31 seconds left, but then Jaylin Alderman turned the tables.

Ole Miss’ 52-51 triumph over Arkansas topped the list.

—Russ Smith is the guest one the latest episode of Jeff Greer’s podcast.

—Rick Bozich gives an NCAA tournament snapshot of the area’s college basketball squads.

—There’s only one place a high level basketball recruit named Bryson Tiller needs to be spending his college days.

Pace Academy goes from a high-level prospect in Matthew Cleveland, currently at Florida State (likely off to the NBA), to high-level freshman Bryson Tiller.



The 6’7 prospect holds offers from Auburn, Indiana, Tulane, & others. Was a recent #FTTH2022 standout.



Buy stock. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) January 18, 2022

—Only three ACC teams are in the field of 68 in Chris Dobbertean’s latest mock bracket. Louisville is not one of them.

—Louisville is unranked in the D1Baseball.com preseason top 25.

—The Louisville women’s golf team will open their 2022 season today with a match against Kentucky.

—Torrey Smith has some high-praise for Louisville’s new OC.

—Tallahassee athlete Keyon Brown will take an unofficial visit to U of L this Saturday.

—Former Louisville QB commit Chubba Purdy is transferring from Florida State to Nebraska.

—The U of L men’s tennis team is hosting Dayton and Bellarmine on Tuesday.

—Kei’Trel Clark season highlights are here.

—U of L debuted a new advertising campaign on Monday.

Here & Beyond, UofL’s new advertising campaign, debuted Jan. 17. The campaign amplifies our efforts to improve lives through education, research and community service. It illustrates those efforts through our people. It’s our people who power our progress.https://t.co/3zyxJdA6YR — University of Louisville (@uofl) January 18, 2022

—If your car is in a Louisville impound lot, you can get it out for free this week.

—Louisville has offered 4-star RB Jayden Limar (2023) from Washington.

—Former Louisville RB Hassan Hall says he found the “perfect situation” for himself at Georgia Tech.

—And finally, with the LIT completed, the CJ ranks the 10 best boys high school basketball teams in the city.