Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update: No. 111.

One spot behind our November friends from Navy. Lovely.

—Inside the Irish reacts to Lance Taylor leaving South Bend for Louisville.

—Thursday’s matchup between No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 NC State will now be a 7:30 tip on ESPN.

Well Thursday just got more fun



No. 4 NC State

ESPN

7:30 ET#GoCards pic.twitter.com/yno4LzHipy — Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) January 17, 2022

—Highlights from the U of L women’s team’s win over NC can be viewed here.

—Cardiac Hill recaps Pitt’s win over the Cards.

—Caleb Chandler and Marshon Ford have both confirmed on social media that they will be returning to Louisville for the 2022 season.

—Louisville CB Kani Walker is headed to Oklahoma.

—U of L sits at No. 4 in ESPN’s women’s basketball power rankings.

4. Louisville Cardinals (15-1) Previous ranking: 4 This week: at NC State (Thursday), vs. Wake Forest (Sunday) An opponent hit the 70-point mark for the first time this season against Louisville, but Syracuse still lost 84-71. Sunday’s victory was more typical for the Cardinals’ defense, as they beat Boston College 63-53. The Eagles were just 2-for-15 on 3-point attempts against Louisville.

—The latest Cardinal Sports Zone podcast episode is here.

—The U of L swim teams split with Indiana over the weekend.

—ESPN’s Jeff Borzello highlights Louisville as one of “three teams with questions” in his wrap-up of the college hoops weekend.

—Congrats to The Bullet.

NEW HARDWARE ALERT

Congratulations Coach Elisha Justice and the Panthers! 15th Region All “A”Champs! Next stop EKU! @PikevilleBB pic.twitter.com/S9WafP7ceu — Pikeville Athletics (@PikevilleSports) January 16, 2022

—C.L. Brown is the guest on the latest episode of Jeff Greer’s podcast.

—Babe Ruth had just 20 career home runs when, in 1918, he signed an endorsement contract with a Louisville baseball bat company. That contract, signed six times, is up for auction and fetching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

—Doss has a baseball coach now.

—State of Louisville has an introduction to Louisville City FC fandom.

—RIP, Joe B.

"We had a good, close relationship that was just like we'd known each other forever." While out of town, Denny Crum graciously took time to Zoom with me and talk about Joe B. Hall. He repeatedly praised how easy it was to get along with Hall and reminisced on their radio show. pic.twitter.com/YTHBpC34Lq — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 15, 2022

—Eric Carwford recaps the U of L women’s team’s 84-71 win over Boston College.

—The From the Pink Seats podcast hands out some awards for the 2021 Louisville football season.

—Scott Satterfield has been making plays in January.

—Today would have been Muhammad Ali’s 80th birthday, and the Muhammad Ali Center is honoring the greatest with a number of planned events.

—Not an ideal time for Sydney Curry to get hurt.

John Hugley was asked what he sees whenever someone like Louisville's Malik Williams is down low defending him with no help



"Too little. Too little." — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) January 15, 2022

—Curry, by the way, is hoping to be back on the floor Wednesday when the Cards face Boston College.

—Swish Appeal recognizes Jeff Walz for getting win No. 400.

—If your lifelong dream has been to see me conduct a Q&A session with Russ Smith, then Saturday night is your night.

You can purchase tickets, and find more information about the event, here.

—Duke Basketball Report wraps up the weekend that was in the ACC and notes that the Cards might be in some significant trouble.

—ACC scores from the weekend:

No. 8 Duke 88, NC State 73

Florida State 76, Syracuse 71

Wake Forest 63, Virginia 55

Virginia Tech 79, Notre Dame 73

Boston College 70, Clemson 68

North Carolina 88, Georgia Tech 65

—Male topped Butler to win the 2022 LIT, and U of L commit Kaleb Glenn was named MVP of the tournament.

—I don’t know what this means, but is this our “tweak?”

Chris Mack said Saturday that he didn’t see much changing for Louisville until he could figure out what motiates his team. Asked today about finding that motivation: “I think I know what it is, but we got to rectify it. And I’m gonna leave it at that.” — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) January 17, 2022

—Jaire Alexander is back for the Packers for the first time since week four, but there are questions about how much he’ll be used during Green Bay’s playoff run.

—Bellarmine moved to 3-0 in Atlantic Sun play with a 77-71 road win over Lipscomb on Saturday.

—And finally, Jacob Lane and Presley Meyer will be joining me on this afternoon’s Mike Rutherford Show — 3-6 on 1450/96.1 The Big X. We will talk about the mess that is Louisville men’s basketball, the recent football coaching hires, and everything else of note from the weekend. You can stream the show here.