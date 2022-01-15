 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Louisville falls at Pitt, 65-53

The Cards have dropped three straight and all hope certainly seems to be out the window.

By Mike Rutherford
NC State v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Any hope that Wednesday night’s embarrassing loss to NC State might spark a winning streak for the Louisville men’s basketball team was short-lived.

The Cardinals shot a frigid 33.7 percent from the field on their way to a 65-53 loss at Pittsburgh. U of L entered the afternoon having won 18 of its last 19 over Pitt and had been beaten by the Panthers just once since 2010.

Thus continuing this team’s trend of making all the wrong type of history.

I don’t even have anything else to say at this point.

Any hope that the rest of this season was going to be anything other than Chris Mack speculation and looking for reasons to be believe we could somehow win four (5?) games in a row in Brooklyn is officially out the window. I never, ever imagined it could get this bad, and yet here we are.

This sucks.

