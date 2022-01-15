Louisville falls at Pitt, 65-53

Any hope that Wednesday night’s embarrassing loss to NC State might spark a winning streak for the Louisville men’s basketball team was short-lived.

The Cardinals shot a frigid 33.7 percent from the field on their way to a 65-53 loss at Pittsburgh. U of L entered the afternoon having won 18 of its last 19 over Pitt and had been beaten by the Panthers just once since 2010.

Thus continuing this team’s trend of making all the wrong type of history.

Louisville loses 65-53 at Pittsburgh.



The Cards have lost by 9 or more points to three straight unranked opponents for the first time since Feb. 6-11, 1963, when they lost at Saint Louis, Miami (Fla.), and Memphis by 20, 10, and 21 points. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) January 15, 2022

Pittsburgh, ranked 177th in KenPom's efficiency rankings coming into today's game, is the second-lowest-rated team in the 20 years of KenPom's existence to beat Louisville. No. 183 East Carolina beat the Cardinals on Jan. 16, 2002.



This was Louisville's worst loss in 20 years. — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer) January 15, 2022

I don’t even have anything else to say at this point.

Any hope that the rest of this season was going to be anything other than Chris Mack speculation and looking for reasons to be believe we could somehow win four (5?) games in a row in Brooklyn is officially out the window. I never, ever imagined it could get this bad, and yet here we are.

This sucks.