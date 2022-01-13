Transfer Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson Commits to Louisville

Louisville added another piece to their growing transfer class with the addition of Tyler Hudson today. Hudson is a 6-2/195 wide receiver who played the last three years at Central Arkansas. Hudson was a two-time first-team All-American at UCA and he was the conference player of the year all three years he was on campus. He will provide another option for Gunter Brewer's crew after Louisville lost three players to transfer. He will participate in spring practice and has two years of eligibility.

Hudson is a long receiver with good speed and big play ability. He finished this past season with 62 catches, 1262 years, and 8 touchdowns. His 20 yards per catch stand out as Lousiville has spent the last three years working to create big plays in the passing game. Hudson also shows a great ability to make contested catches. The first play of his highlights set the tone for the entire video where he consistently makes catches that we haven’t seen much at Louisville outside of Dez Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker’s highlight plays. While I’m not comparing the talent level, making tough catches is not something that all players can do. Adding a player that has shown the ability to do so is a positive.

UofL had to replace some production this offseason with Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall opting to transfer. They also lost some potential with the transfer of Demetrius Cannon. However, the staff landed a signing day surprise with the addition of 4-star Devaughn Mortimer and Hudson joins Dee Wiggins in the transfer class. With Braden Smith due back after an injury and Tyler Harrell returning after a strong season, UofL has to feel good about how they’ve rebounded from their losses.

The staff now has a handful of spots left open for transfers. They also will be able to take advantage of the NCAA’s rule change that allows each team to replace 7 transfers. While it’s hard to predict how those positions will be filled, I do expect the staff to look to bring in a nose tackle, safety, and at least two cornerbacks. They could also add another wide receiver and a tight end. Obviously, if they lose more players that impact depth at a position, the staff may have to shift their focus to that position.

It won’t happen all at once, but the staff will be adding a good amount of new faces to the roster.