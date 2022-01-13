Filed under: CC Podcast: Where does Louisville basketball go from here? New, 4 comments Probably not to the NCAA tournament. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jan 13, 2022, 11:41am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Where does Louisville basketball go from here? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Times are bad. Let’s pod through it. Thanks to all who listen. More From Card Chronicle Trying to Make Sense of It All?!!?? Seedy K’s GameCap: NC State Louisville hits new low in 79-63 home loss to NC State Open Thread: Louisville vs. NC State Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-NC State preview Loading comments...
