Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. NC State New, 539 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to bounce back from a tough loss in Tallahassee with a home win over NC State. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jan 12, 2022, 8:45pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. NC State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Gotta start piling up some Ws now. Tonight would be a good start. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Seedy K’s GameCap: NC State Louisville hits new low in 79-63 home loss to NC State Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-NC State preview Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville loses CB Kani Walker, RB Aidan Robbins to transfer Loading comments...
Loading comments...