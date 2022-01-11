Louisville loses CB Kani Walker, RB Aidan Robbins to transfer

The Louisville football team saw two more players enter the transfer portal on Monday when freshman CB Kani Walker and redshirt freshman RB Aidan Robbins both announced they were leaving.

Walker appeared in four games this season for Louisville, the maximum number of games for a player to compete in and still maintain their redshirt. His lone stat of the year came via a solo tackle and the regular season finale against Kentucky. He was referenced by defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Bryan Brown as a player who could compete for a starting spot next season and who would play a large role on the defense moving forward. Instead, an already thin unit gets even thinner.

Robbins carried the ball twice this season, both against Duke, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Manual High School product graduated from U of L in just three years, and with his extra year of eligibility, finds himself as a graduate transfer with three full years of eligibility remaining.

Robbins’ father, Ron, made his thoughts on situation at U of L very known following his son’s announcement on Monday.

That’s MY Boy! Been time to go, he not using U, no development, no confidence building, no grooming. Total waste of eligibility & time. Grateful for degree though. U did ur part staying home, could of went 33 other places, dream turned nightmare SADDERday https://t.co/f3Njmp1dz2 — Ron Robbins (@TheRonRobbins1) January 10, 2022

Nights. Can’t punch in on goaline or short yardage but u have 6’3 235, 4.4speed sitting there, idiot. Lame Predictable MF. So much I want to say/feel but I’ll pump brakes. — Ron Robbins (@TheRonRobbins1) January 10, 2022

Fanbase see the FRAUD. Damn right I’m pissed, Uneccessary transfer for hometown kid. But pick ur confidence up son, keep working & focused on ur dream/goals. Pops transferred, tore ACL, and made AA team(RB) next year. Played ALL levels of game. — Ron Robbins (@TheRonRobbins1) January 10, 2022

As always, the fun rolls on.