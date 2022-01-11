 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Louisville loses CB Kani Walker, RB Aidan Robbins to transfer

New, 3 comments

One’s father had plenty to say about the program.

By Mike Rutherford
Miami v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Louisville football team saw two more players enter the transfer portal on Monday when freshman CB Kani Walker and redshirt freshman RB Aidan Robbins both announced they were leaving.

Walker appeared in four games this season for Louisville, the maximum number of games for a player to compete in and still maintain their redshirt. His lone stat of the year came via a solo tackle and the regular season finale against Kentucky. He was referenced by defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Bryan Brown as a player who could compete for a starting spot next season and who would play a large role on the defense moving forward. Instead, an already thin unit gets even thinner.

Robbins carried the ball twice this season, both against Duke, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Manual High School product graduated from U of L in just three years, and with his extra year of eligibility, finds himself as a graduate transfer with three full years of eligibility remaining.

Robbins’ father, Ron, made his thoughts on situation at U of L very known following his son’s announcement on Monday.

As always, the fun rolls on.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...