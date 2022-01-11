Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update: No. 85.

—Six Cardinal football newcomers have arrived at U of L.

—The women’s basketball team’s postponed game against Miami from Sunday has been rescheduled for Feb. 1.

—On3 has Louisville at No. 59 in its final ranking of all 130 FBS teams.

59. Louisville (6-7)The buzz: QB Malik Cunningham had a great season, accounting for 39 TDs, including 20 on the ground. The rest of the team? Ehh.

—The New England Patriots have signed former Louisville WR Jaylen Smith to their practice squad.

—Jeff Walz said during his weekly press conference on Monday that he expects 99 percent participation by Wednesday’s practice and that Thursday’s home game against Syracuse is a go following a brief COVID pause.

—Keith also points out that the Cards are 1-10 against teams with winning records over the last two seasons.

Louisville finishes the season 0-5 against ranked (at the

End of the season) teams.



They are 1-24 since joining the ACC by my count.



5 ranked opponents is the most in a season since at least 2009.



Missed opportunity. Historically on par. Tough schedule. All kinda true. https://t.co/wdE6mER4bV — Keith Wynne (@Keith_Wynne) January 11, 2022

—Ballard High product and former 4-star LB recruit Jared Casey is transferring from Kentucky to Indiana.

—After a First Team All-Big 12 selection this season, former Card Russ Yeast has announced that he won’t be using his final year of eligibility to return to Kansas State and will instead begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

—Miami’s 5-out offense has the Hurricanes at 5-0 and in first place of the ACC standings.

—The bracket has been released for the girls LIT, which will be played Jan. 24-30. The boys LIT kicked off on Monday.

—Stetson Bennett was still rolling on Good Morning America this a.m.

—David Teel writes that the final day of the NFL’s regular season showed how much more fun college football could be with an expanded playoff.

—Of course the plan to expand the playoff continues to stumble because the people running the sport can’t agree on anything.

—BetOnline has Louisville at 250/1 to win the 2022 College Football Playoff. Alabama is the 13/4 preseason favorite.

—BetOnline also has the Cards as the fourth choice to win the ACC in basketball.

—Marshon Ford season highlights are here (video).

—Hailey Van Lith is the guest on the latest episode of Debbie Antonelli’s podcast.

—Two ACC hoops contests tonight:

Pitt at Syracuse (7 p.m./ESPNU)

Miami at Florida State (8 p.m./ACC Network)

—Congrats to U of L alum and graduate student Corey Chitwood, who was recently named the 2021 Special Olympics of Kentucky Volunteer of the Year.

—A+ stiff arm in the open court from Donovan here.

—Matt McGavic of Louisville Report likes the Cards over NC State by 7 tomorrow night.

—Hailey Van Lith is the first active Louisville athlete who has an official jersey for sale.

—Jason Isbell’s Louisville show has been canceled due to a breakthrough case of Covid.

—Quick AP preview of Louisville-NC State is here.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Louisville is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-5 when fewer than four Cardinals players score in double-figures. STREAK STATS: Louisville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 67. DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

—The NC State official site also previews the game.

—Racing Louisville fan favorite Yuki Nagasato has been traded to Chicago.

—And finally, here’s what Kevin Keatts had to say about Wednesday’s rematch between the Cardinals and the Wolfpack.