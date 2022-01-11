Louisville basketball’s game against North Carolina pushed back 1 day

The Louisville men’s basketball team’s home game against North Carolina has been moved from Monday, Jan. 31 to Tuesday, Feb. 1. The game had originally been scheduled to be televised by ESPN, it will now be on the ACC Network.

The move is being made to help provide spots for make up games that have already been postponed by Covid.

Here are all the adjustments:

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, four previously postponed games have been rescheduled:

Monday, Jan. 24 – Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 22)

Monday, Jan. 24 – Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

Monday, Jan. 31 – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN (originally scheduled for Jan. 1)

Monday, Feb. 21 – Florida State at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

In addition, two games have been adjusted:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Jan. 31)

Louisville already had three Big Monday games on its conference schedule, so losing one (especially this one) doesn’t really bother me.

The Cards now get an extra day of rest after hosting what will hopefully be an emotional Saturday game against Duke. The move also keeps North Carolina from having to play five games in nine days. Of course I care less about that than the Louisville thing.