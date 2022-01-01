Louisville lands 4-star small forward Kamari Lands

Chris Mack’s 2022 couldn’t be off to a much better start as he has received a commitment from four-star small forward Kamari Lands from the class of ‘22.

Lands picked U of L over fellow finalist Arizona State. The No. 48 overall player in 247 Sports’ composite rankings also had offers from Kansas, Memphis, Syracuse and Xavier, among others. He had been committed to Syracuse before decommitting in late August.

“It was all of the coaches who recruited me really,” Lands told 247 Sports about his decision. “They were genuine in what they were talking about and weren’t just trying to feed me stories. I’ve also known the head coach for a while since he was at Xavier, he coached some players that I know that are older than me.”

“They communicated with me all the time letting me know what’s up and I really appreciated that. They didn’t back off and kept up the communication.”

Billed as a big-time scorer who can get buckets from virtually any spot on the court, the 6’8 Lands is currently posting averages of 33.9 ppg, 10.6 rpg and 2.3 bpg for 14-1 Hillcrest Prep of Phoenix. He is originally a native of Indiana.

Here’s a look at what Lands can do.

Lands becomes the third member of a 2022 Louisville recruiting class that also includes D’Ante Davis from Indianapolis and Fredrick King from the Bahamas.

This is a year where Chris Mack and the Cards really need to get some things done, and this is a hell of a start.