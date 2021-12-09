Louisville volleyball rolls into the Elite Eight

The undefeated and top-seeded Louisville volleyball team rolled into the Elite Eight with a three-set (25-16, 25-22, 25-12) throttling of No. 16 Florida Thursday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

Denny Crum was loving it.

Denny Crum sitting center court at Freedom Hall. Feels right. pic.twitter.com/ExnOGkhOwk — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) December 9, 2021

At least some things feel right today.

The Cardinals will now face either No. 8 Georgia Tech or No. 9 Ohio State in Saturday’s regional final. That match, which will also be played at Freedom Hall, will take place at 6 p.m. ESPNU will have the television coverage.

This marks the second time in the history of the program that U of L has advanced to a regional final. The first time came two seasons ago, when the Cards stunned top seed Texas on the Longhorns’ home floor.

Louisville is now one win away from the first Final Four in program history. They’re also three wins away from becoming the sport’s first undefeated national champion since Penn State ran the table in 2009.

A big thanks to all the ladies for getting the job done this afternoon and giving us a strong jolt of something positive to take our minds off of all ... you know ... the other stuff.

Dani Busboom-Kelly for AD/President.