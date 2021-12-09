Louisville has received Vince Tyra’s letter of resignation

There will be no return to Louisville for Vince Tyra. Almost certainly. Probably. Who knows.

The University of Louisville has revealed that they have received Tyra’s letter of resignation. It was effective Wednesday, Dec. 8, before the news broke about Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi leaving to take the same job at Penn State.

That resignation has been accepted by the university.

From John Karman, Executive Director of Communications for the University of Louisville (and it's not his decision, by the way) -- the university has accepted Vince Tyra's resignation, "so it is final." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) December 9, 2021

So there you go. We are left with no university president and no university athletic director ... again.

The Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting for next Thursday, Dec. 16 to name an interim university president. No word on the timeline for an interim athletic director announcement.

Time to pull the “Russ Smith Runs Everything” emergency handle.