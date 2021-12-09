 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Louisville has received Vince Tyra’s letter of resignation

No president, no AD ... again.

By Mike Rutherford
Louisville Introduces Chris Mack as Men’s Basketball Coach Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There will be no return to Louisville for Vince Tyra. Almost certainly. Probably. Who knows.

The University of Louisville has revealed that they have received Tyra’s letter of resignation. It was effective Wednesday, Dec. 8, before the news broke about Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi leaving to take the same job at Penn State.

That resignation has been accepted by the university.

So there you go. We are left with no university president and no university athletic director ... again.

The Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting for next Thursday, Dec. 16 to name an interim university president. No word on the timeline for an interim athletic director announcement.

Time to pull the “Russ Smith Runs Everything” emergency handle.

