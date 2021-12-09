Vince Tyra has turned down Florida State

As it turns out, Vince Tyra will not be the next Florida State athletic director after all.
Tyra’s departure had been viewed as a “when not if” deal all week long, that was until news broke Thursday morning that U of L president Neeli Bendapudi will be making her own departure to Penn State.
Now, while Tyra’s immediate future remains unclear, it does not appear to involve a move to Tallahassee.
Sources now saying Tyra is NOT going to Florida State. May return to private business (which was rumored last night), may stay at U of L. Even by Louisville standards, this is a weird saga.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 9, 2021
A decision from Tyra one way or the other will likely come sooner rather than later.
It’s not even noon.
