Vince Tyra has turned down Florida State

The dominos continue to fall ... forwards and backwards.

By Mike Rutherford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Syracuse at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As it turns out, Vince Tyra will not be the next Florida State athletic director after all.

Tyra’s departure had been viewed as a “when not if” deal all week long, that was until news broke Thursday morning that U of L president Neeli Bendapudi will be making her own departure to Penn State.

Now, while Tyra’s immediate future remains unclear, it does not appear to involve a move to Tallahassee.

A decision from Tyra one way or the other will likely come sooner rather than later.

It’s not even noon.

