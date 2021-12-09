 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

U of L President Neeli Bendapudi leaving for Penn State

New, 107 comments

It never ends.

By Mike Rutherford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Syracuse at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a plot twist that could only be described by people of a certain age as Shyamalanian, University of Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi is leaving the school to take the same job at Penn State.

The seemingly out of nowhere rumor began to leak Wednesday night, and has now been confirmed by Matt DiSanto of Onward State. Bendapudi’s appointment will require formal approval from the Penn State Board of Trustees, which will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Bendapudi has been at U of L since 2018, when she replaced embattled former President James Ramsey.

Does Vince come back now? Do three more people announce they’re leaving before noon? Kenny Klein for AD/President?

Stay tuned for all the latest developments on As the Ville Turns.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...