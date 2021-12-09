U of L President Neeli Bendapudi leaving for Penn State

In a plot twist that could only be described by people of a certain age as Shyamalanian, University of Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi is leaving the school to take the same job at Penn State.

The seemingly out of nowhere rumor began to leak Wednesday night, and has now been confirmed by Matt DiSanto of Onward State. Bendapudi’s appointment will require formal approval from the Penn State Board of Trustees, which will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Source says Bendapudi's deal with Penn State was done, when else, last Friday. Other sources say Vince Tyra, like other university officials, was unaware that it was happening. — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) December 9, 2021

Bendapudi has been at U of L since 2018, when she replaced embattled former President James Ramsey.

Does Vince come back now? Do three more people announce they’re leaving before noon? Kenny Klein for AD/President?

Just asked a friend of Vince Tyra if the latest developments could result in Tyra staying at Louisville. His response:



Yep.



Another fun day at the old ball park. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) December 9, 2021

Stay tuned for all the latest developments on As the Ville Turns.