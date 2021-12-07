Louisville WR Justin Marshall enters transfer portal

The Justin Marshall Touchdown Alert Level is no more.

In three seasons at Louisville, Marshall has totaled 36 receptions for 544 yards and 1 touchdown. He’s coming off of easily the most productive season of his college career, hauling in 23 passes for 322 yards and a score against Eastern Kentucky.

It’s a bummer to see another promising wideout hit the portal, but Louisville remains pretty strong at wide receiver, and added Miami transfer Dee Higgins yesterday.

Best of luck to Justin wherever he chooses to finish his college career.

Now, the wait begins to see who the next No. 18 is going to be.