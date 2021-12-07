Louisville Unveils 2022 Baseball Schedule

We all need some good news around here, right? Leave it up to Dan McDonnell and the baseball program to give us something to look forward to.

After impatiently waiting and watching other schools announce their schedules, Louisville made it official today with a loaded 2022 campaign. This season’s schedule will look at little different than 2021 due to the amount of conference games. Last year, the ACC expanded to 36 regular season games, but has been reduced back down to 30.

The Cards will begin the season on February 18th in Tampa against Charlotte, before playing South Florida and Connecticut in a round robin to close out the weekend.

After opening weekend, Louisville will head home to Jim Patterson Stadium for an 18-game home stand, including the ACC opener against Notre Dame. One thing I can guarantee is that wind will not be a factor against the Fighting Irish this season. Yes, I’m still bitter.

Along with Notre Dame, Louisville will host North Carolina, North Carolina State, Clemson, and Virginia in conference play. The Cards will face Boston College, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech on the road.

The conference schedule is setup to be very favorable for Coach McDonnell and Co. as Pitt, BC, and VT had a combined 42-60 record in the ACC last year and we get all three of them on the road. The baseball gods must feel bad for us after how the last two seasons ended. Either way, I’ll take it.

Outside of the ACC, Louisville will host a midweek game against TCU, an old Conference USA foe and a weekend series against Michigan. The Wolverines are just a few years removed from a College World Series appearance in 2019.

A home-and-home with Kentucky, a midweek game for the Battle of the Barrel in Nashville, plus a date with the Hoosiers rounds out the other notable non-conference games. I’m sure the players have dates with EKU, Morehead, and Cincinnati circled after the Cards lost midweek games to each of them in 2021.

Needs and wants can be easily mistaken for one another. Louisville fans NEED February 18th to get here as quick as possible. In Dan we trust.