Louisville Football Lands Commitments From Transfers Tiyon Evans and Dee Wiggins

Lousiville will be adding a substantial number of transfers to the roster this recruiting cycle and they got off to a hot start today. Dee Wiggins and Tiyon Evans both announced their commitments to UofL after transferring from power five schools. Wiggins is a 6-3/195 wide receiver from Miami while Evans is a 5-10/220 running back who played at Tennessee this year.

UofL needed to replace Jordan Watkins after he entered the transfer portal last week and Wiggins should help replace some of the production and depth at receiver. Wiggins had been a part-time starter for Miami over the last three seasons but Manny Diaz and his staff mostly played receivers they brought into the program this year. Mark Pope also decided to transfer early in the season to preserve a year of eligibility. Wiggins should have two years left to play.

Gunter Brewer is getting a tall and long receiver with good speed and good route-running skills. Wiggins made a handful of sideline catches in his career where he showed the ability to separate from the defender and make tough catches while staying inbounds. He can also take the top off of the defense which we all know is required in this offense. He can also make plays at all three levels. Miami used him on quick screens, slants, in routes, and deep throws. What stood out to me is how comfortable he looks making tough catches.

Hassan Hall entered his name into the transfer portal a few weeks back in search of more playing time next season. That left a spot open for UofL to add Evans who led Tennessee in rushing yards per game this year. The number one rated JUCO running back in the country last year averaged 7.2 yards per touch this season in four of the five games where he received ten or more touches. His season was ended by an ankle injury late in the season after only receiving 8 touches against Alabama and Kentucky.

UofL is getting a big-time running back in Evans. He has great size at 220 pounds but he can also break big runs when he gets to the second level. He is the best of both worlds for Louisville as they had multiple instances this year where a running back was able to get into the open field but they were caught from behind more often than not. I also like the open field moves Evans shows at times. He can make guys miss and he can shed tacklers with a stiff arm or by just running through arm tackles. He is about as close to a complete running back that UofL has had in a while.